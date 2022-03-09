CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results Expected Today: Here's How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 1 results 2021-22 are expected to be announced on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

A recent report by Careers360, however, cites an official from the CBSE controller office, and states that the Class 12 results will be declared by Friday, which will be followed by the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results, possibly by the end of this week.