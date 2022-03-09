CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results Expected Today: Here's How To Check

Check CBSE Class 12 result to be declared on cbseresults.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Term 1 results 2021-22 are expected to be announced on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.
A recent report by Careers360, however, cites an official from the CBSE controller office, and states that the Class 12 results will be declared by Friday, which will be followed by the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results, possibly by the end of this week.
Students who had appeared for the CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Term 1 board exams are advised to visit the official website of the CBSE, cbse.gov.in, for further updates about results.
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 board exams were held in December 2021.
Go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
Click on 'Results'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Class 12 Term 1 Result' link.
You will be directed to the result login page.
Enter your registered credentials.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Meanwhile, the CBSE has already commenced practical examinations/projects/ internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 from Wednesday, 2 March 2022.
Practical exams will be followed by the CBSE Term 2 theory exams, which are scheduled to be held from 26 April 2022. Date sheet (time table) of the same is yet to be released by the board.
