UP Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check UPMSP Inter Result on upresults.nic.in

Check UP Board 12th result 2022 on upresults.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) board Class 12th result 2022 was declared on Saturday, 18 June 2022, by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The result was declared online at 04 pm on the official website of UPMSP.
UP Board also declared class 10th results on Saturday. High schools students of UP board can check it online on the above mentioned websites.
Visit the official website of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
Click on 'UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your roll number and other required details
Click on 'Submit'
Your UP Board class 12th result will appear on the screen
Check you marks and save the result
Download it for future reference
Around 24.11 lakh candidates registered to appear for this year's UP Board Class 12th exams, reported Indian Express. The board conducted the exams between 24 March and 13 April 2022.
Marksheets of UP board class 12th exams will be available to candidates after the declaration of the result. All students are advised to contact their respective schools for further details about the same.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UP Board class 12th and other results.
