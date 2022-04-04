'Unduly Punished,' Say Teachers Suspended for 'Allowing' Hijab in SSLC Halls

Based on the High Court judgement, that upheld a ban on hijab, is wearing the headscarf in exam halls prohibited?

Another suspended teacher, who spoken on the condition of anonymity, said, “Some students entered the hall wearing veils that match their uniform’s colour. Now, I honestly don’t know how to differentiate between this veil and a hijab. Yet, I was trying to speak with them and convince them to remove the veil.”

By then, media persons entered the school premises to film the Muslim girls in hijab, he rued. “There were only two students, who were yet to remove the veil and I became the victim of an ill-timed video capture.” The teacher said that he too had allowed the girls to remove their hijab in private?

Was the suspension a penalty for the teacher’s respect for his wards’ privacy? He said, “I had made all the arrangements to set up the room where the girls could come and remove the hijab. I had specifically given directions to the girls to remove the hijab. I had made announcements in the school during intervals too.”