'Unduly Punished,' Say Teachers Suspended for 'Allowing' Hijab in SSLC Halls

Seven teachers were suspended for allowing Muslim girls in hijab to write Karnataka SSLC examination.
KB Bajanthri has been teaching at CS Patil High School, Gadag for 23 years, till he got suspended for showing, what according to him was, kindness to a few teenage girls. When Karnataka Class X or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, began on 28 March, he allotted a special room for a few Muslim students to remove their hijab and write the test.
However, before the last Muslim student could remove her hijab she was caught on camera. The visuals were aired on Kannada television channels. The next day, on 29 March, Bajanthri got suspended for dereliction of duty. He was one among the seven teachers in Karnataka to be suspended for allegedly allowing hijab-wearing students to write SSLC exam.
Earlier, Karnataka High Court had ruled that hijab should not be worn in educational institutions where uniforms are mandatory. Interpreting the judgment, the state government disallowed hijab in SSLC examination halls.
But for teachers who were suspended, life has been difficult. Bajanthri told The Quint, “I have been teaching in this school for 23 years. Where will I go?” Another suspended teacher of the same school, BS Honnagudi wept as he spoke, “The reputation I built over the years got destroyed.”
According to Bajanthri and Honnagudi, a total of 152 students came to write the examination at CS Patil High School. Of those allotted the centre, 51 students had Urdu as their medium of instruction. Among the 51, there was only one Muslim boy and the remaining were girls. The exam was scheduled between 10.20 am and 1.45 pm.
Though the High Court order had not prevented Muslim students from wearing hijab in school or college premises, several educational institutions Karnataka have been insisting that hijab be removed at the gates.
Bajanthri further explained, “I was busy setting the question papers in order for distribution. The time was around 10 am. The invigilator hadn’t stepped in yet. Only one more girl was yet to remove her hijab. By then, media persons entered the premises and captured the video through the window.”
Based on the High Court judgement, that upheld a ban on hijab, is wearing the headscarf in exam halls prohibited?
Another suspended teacher, who spoken on the condition of anonymity, said, “Some students entered the hall wearing veils that match their uniform’s colour. Now, I honestly don’t know how to differentiate between this veil and a hijab. Yet, I was trying to speak with them and convince them to remove the veil.”
By then, media persons entered the school premises to film the Muslim girls in hijab, he rued. “There were only two students, who were yet to remove the veil and I became the victim of an ill-timed video capture.” The teacher said that he too had allowed the girls to remove their hijab in private?
Was the suspension a penalty for the teacher’s respect for his wards’ privacy? He said, “I had made all the arrangements to set up the room where the girls could come and remove the hijab. I had specifically given directions to the girls to remove the hijab. I had made announcements in the school during intervals too.”
The teachers asked how media persons could enter the school premises without permission, especially when the police had imposed Section 144 or prohibitory orders. The teachers have raised their concerns not just before the school management but also before MLC Basavaraj Horatti.
Hailing from Belagavi, Bajanthri chose to teach Kannada and he landed up at CS Patil High School in Gadag. He worked his way up the ladder and ended up as the Head Master two years ago.
Another teacher who wished to remain anonymous said, “I am already over 50 years old and I have two children. My son is studying law and my daughter is studying computer engineering. How am I going to survive? Where will I find a job at this age?”
Of the seven suspended teachers six – SU Hokkala, SM Pathar, KB Bajanthri, BS Honnagudi, SS Gujamagadi, and VN Kivudara – are from Gaddag and one, SG Godage is from Batagere.
