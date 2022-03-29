Karnataka’s Muslim Ban in Temples: A Reaction to Protest Against Hijab Ban?

English Script: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas

In India where Hindus celebrate Eid and make ‘Tazia’ in Muharram, Muslims celebrate Diwali and make Banarasi sarees, whereas Upanishads says ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translated to English is 'the world is a family’, Muslims are not being allowed to set up their shops during Hindu festivals and fairs in the state of Karnataka.

Similarly, posters were pasted in front of temples in Karnataka barring Muslims to set up their shops for trade and business.

The ruling party in the state, BJP, has backed this decision which ironically talks about ‘Sabka Saath’, ‘Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Sabka Vishwas’. Janab Aise Kaise?