Seven Teachers in Gadag Suspended for 'Allowing' Girls in Hijab To Sit for Exam

Students in hijab (Photo used for representational purposes).
(File photo)
Seven teachers in CS Patil School in Gadag, Karnataka, were suspended for allegedly allowing girls students in hijab to write an examination on Monday, 28 March. The teachers had welcomed all the students, including those in hijab, with roses.
This comes following the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the government ban on entry of students in hijab to classrooms.
However, the teachers held that they only allowed students in hijab into the school premises and not into the exam hall.
