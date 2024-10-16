Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2025 Announced: How to Check Class 10, 12 Schedule?

advertisement
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the examination schedule for the class 10th and class 12th board exams on its official website, gseb.org. The exams will be held from 27 February to 13 March 2025, starting earlier than the usual second week of March.
The change in schedule aims to facilitate the announcement of results by the end of April 2025. The board exams will be conducted in two parts for Science stream students, with the first part utilizing the OMR method. It will consist of 50 marks and a 60-minute time limit.
Practical exams for Science students are scheduled for 6 February 2025, with schools required to submit practical marks online by 21 February.
Gujarat Board 10th exams will begin on 27 February and conclude on 10 March 2025, with all subjects except vocational courses carrying 80 marks. The exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm.
Gujarat Board 12th Science stream exams will also start on 27 February and end on 10 March.
Gujarat Board 12th Commerce and Arts exams will run from 27 February to 13 March, with morning and evening shifts based on the subject schedule.
Visit the official website, gseb.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2025.
A PDF file will open on the screen.
Check the full examination schedule.
Read the examination instructions carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the PDF for further use.
