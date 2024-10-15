CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Scores at csirhrdg.res.in?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024. Candidates can check their scores and rank on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

The results are available in a category-wise format as a PDF file on the website. The NTA has also released the cut-off marks for each category. A total of 1,963 candidates have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the CSIR JRF scheme and are also eligible for Assistant Professor positions, subject to meeting the minimum eligibility criteria set by the UGC.

11 candidates have qualified for the JRF only under the CSIR JRF scheme and are not eligible for Assistant Professor roles. Additionally, 1,875 candidates have been shortlisted for the Junior Research Fellowship under the UGC JRF scheme and are also eligible for Assistant Professor positions.