CTET 2024 December Exam Registration Ends Today: Steps to Apply at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end online registration for the December 2024 CTET exam today, 16 October 2024. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination can submit their forms through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before 11:59 pm.

The CTET exam, originally scheduled for 1 December, has been rescheduled to Saturday, 14 December, due to state-level examinations being held on the former date. The CBSE, in its latest notification, stated that the exam might also be conducted on Sunday, 15 December, in cities with a high number of candidates.