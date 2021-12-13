UGC NET Phase 2 Dates, Revised Phase 1 Schedule Announced

Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 Phase 2 exams. It has also released the revised dates of the Phase1 exams, which were postponed due to Cyclone Jawad.
The subjects for the Phase 2 exams are Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology and Sanskrit. The Phase 1 rescheduled papers are for Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare/Personnel Management /Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management.
Bengali (Group-1): 24 December (Shift 1)
Bengali (Group-2): 24 December (Shift 2)
Kannada: 26 December (Shift 1)
Hindi (Group-1): 26 December (Shift 1)
Hindi (Group-2): 26 December (Shift 2)
Sanskrit: 27 December (Shift 1)
Home Science: 27 December (Shift 2)
Geography (Group-1): 29 December (Shift 1)
Geography (Group-2): 29 December (Shift 2)
Sociology: 30 December (Shift 1)
Rescheduled Papers
Labour Welfare: 30 December (Shift 2)
Social Work: 30 December (Shift 2)
Odia: 30 December (Shift 2)
Telugu: 30 December (Shift 2)
The Shift 1 exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while Shift 2 papers will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.