UGC NET 2021 exam postponed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for 5 December 2021
The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 has been postponed in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The NET 2021 was supposed to be conducted on 5 December 2021. However, due to a red alert issued for Cyclone Jawad for 4 December 2021, NTA has decieded to postpone the exam.
Candidates who were going to appear for the exam can check the official notice released by UGC on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Candidates must note that the examination has been rescheduled for centres in Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Vishakhapattnam.
The subjects whose exam were supposed to be conducted on 5 December 2021 are - Odia, Telegu, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management and Social Work.
According to the official notice released by NTA, a revised date sheet fshall be released soon for all the rescheduled exams.
However, candidates must note that the UGC NET 2021 examination for all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and other States shall be held as per the original schedule.
The UGC NET 2021 exam began on 20 November 2021 and were supposed to continue till 5 December 2021. The admit card for the exam on 5 December 2021 has also been released.
However, as per the revised schedule, students will have to wait for the new admit card as well as for further directives regarding the exam.
Hence, all students are advised to check this space regularly as well as visit the official website of UGC NET at for more updates regarding the NET 2021 exam.
