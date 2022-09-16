UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today; Here Are the Steps To Download

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today; Here Are the Steps To Download

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will be released today, 16 September on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 will be released today, 16 September 2022. Know the steps to download it.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

According to an official schedule released on the official website of NTA UGC (ugcnet.nta.nic.in), National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Admit Card Phase 2 today, 16 September 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams will be able to download and check the admit card from the website by using their personal login credentials like application number and password, created during the registration process.

All the candidates must remember that the admit card will be available through an online mode only. They should download the hall ticket before the last date. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Examination Date

The UGC NET Phase 2 Exam 2022 for almost for 64 subjects will be conducted from 20 September to 30 September 2022. UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip has already been issued by the concerned authorities and is now available on the website.

UGC NET Phase 1 examination 2022 was held on 9, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres across 225 cities of the country.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2: Steps To Download

Once released, candidates can download and check the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 from the official website by following the below-mentioned easy steps.

  • Go to the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, visit the 'News & Events' section and search the direct admit card link that reads 'Download UGC-NET Phase II Admit Card 2022'.

  • Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.

  • Enter your personal login credentials.

  • Hit the login button.

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download, save, and check the admit card for future reference.

