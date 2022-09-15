UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Release Date; Here's How To Download From Direct Link

According to an official schedule released on the website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022 tomorrow, 16 September 2022. Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET Exam Phase 2 will be able to download and check the admit card from the website by using their personal login credentials like application number and password, created during the registration process.

All the UGC-NET aspirants must know that the admit card will be available via online mode only. Therefore, it is mandatory that they must know their personal login details to access the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the UG-NET 2022 hall ticket.

The UGC NET Exam 2022 will be conducted from 20 September to 30 September 2022. UGC NET Phase 2 Exam City Slip is already available on the website.