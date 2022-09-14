AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps to Download

AIMA MAT 2022 admit card released on the official website.
All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card on 13 September 2022 for the Computer-based test. The candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT exam 2022 can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates will have to enter their email id, date of birth, and password to get access to the admit card.
The AIMA MAT 2022 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on 18 September 2022. The candidates must carry their MAT PBT admit card along with their ID proof like driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card else they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
AIMA MAT 2022 computer-based test- 18 September 2022.
AIMA MAT CBT admit card release- 13 September 2022
Visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Enter your log in credentials
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Check the details and take print out for future use.
The authorities have not yet announced the date of the MAT 2022 results. The MAT result date is expected to be announced after the MAT exam is over. AIMA administers the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) which is a national-level MBA entrance exam.
Candidates can check the official website for further updates.
