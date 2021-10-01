UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Exam Rescheduled: Check New Dates

UGC NET exam postponed
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 1 October, announced the rescheduling of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.
These exams are now scheduled to be conducted from 17 to 25 October 2021. Earlier, they were slated to be held from 6 to 8 October and 17 to 19 October 2021. The decision of postponement has been take in view of its clash with some other major exams.
Candidates can check the official notice and revised schedule on the official website of UGC-NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
"Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021," reads the official notice.
Admit card for the same is expected to be released soon.
The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professorship, junior research fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges.
