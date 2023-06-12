UGC NET Admit Card 2023 For Phase I Released; Steps To Download Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 on 10 June 2023. The candidates who registered for the UGC NET exam 2023 can download the UGC NET Admit Card 2023 from the official website. The UGC NET 2023 Exam will be conducted from 13 June to 22 June 2023.

The UGC NET exam 2023 is scheduled in two phases- Phase I Examination will be conducted from 13 to 17 June 2023 and the Phase II Examination is scheduled for 19 to 22 June. Candidates will have to click on the link on the official website for the UGC NET Admit Card.

The admit card has been released for all subjects. NTA released the UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2023 on 8 June 2023 on the official website. The admit card 2023 has all the details i.e. venue, subject, shift, and examination details. The exam center is also mentioned in UGC NET Exam Admit Card.

Eligible candidates will be able to download UGC NET admit cards for the upcoming shift by entering their date of birth and registration number.