UP Board Exams 2023: Admit Card for 10th and 12th To Be Out Soon – Details Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the Class 10th and 12th admit cards for the board examinations. The admit card can be out anytime soon.
After the release of the admit card, the students can collect the admit cards from their schools themselves. The admit cards will not be available online for the students.
As per the schedule released by the UP Board, the exams for both classes – 10th and 12th – will be conducted from 16 February 2023 onwards. The matriculation and intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts – from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.
Students will have to enter the examination hall 15 minutes before the exam and no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the exam starts. The question papers will be revealed before the static magistrate, internal, and external centre superintendents.
The DM and senior superintendent of police will be in charge of the required security of the strong room where the question papers will be kept.
The government has roped in the Special Task Force to ensure that the upcoming board examination is conducted in a free and fair environment in the state.
The candidate will have to contact the school authority for the admission card
You will have to submit all the required details to the school authorities
Schools will require specific details like name, date of birth, class roll number, school code, etc, to issue the admit card
It will take a few days for the schools to issue the admit card to the students
You can then collect the admit cards from the school
In some cases, schools may also send admission card to students’ homes
You should carefully verify all the details printed on the admission card and contact the school authorities immediately in case of any error
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined