UGC NET 2024 Registration Process Started: How to Apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in?

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects. The application fee is Rs 1,150 for General/Unreserved category candidates, Rs 600 for General EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, and Rs 325 for SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates.

Candidates are advised to read and follow the instructions provided in the information bulletin carefully before applying. It is important to note that each candidate is allowed to submit only one application form. The NTA will disqualify any application that does not adhere to the specified instructions.

In case of any difficulties during the application process, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011- 40759000 or 011-69227700 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For the latest updates and information, candidates can visit the NTA websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.