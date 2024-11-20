TS TET 2024: Last Date to Apply for Telangana TG TET Today, 20 November; Details

advertisement
The last day for candidates to submit applications for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024) is today, 20 November 2024, announced the Telangana School Education Department. Aspiring teachers can apply online at the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
The TS TET 2024 exam will take place from January 1 to 20, 2025. It will be held in two sessions: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Hall tickets will be released on 26 December, and the results are expected to be declared on 5 February 2025.
Candidates who previously applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam but did not pass, or wish to improve their scores, are exempt from paying the application fee for the upcoming exam. Other candidates pay Rs 750 for one paper and Rs 1,000 for both.
To be eligible for the exam, candidates must hold a DElEd, DEd, BEd, Language Pandit, or equivalent qualification. Final-year students of these courses with the required percentage of marks can also apply.
The TS TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of teachers for classes 1-8 in government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided, and private unaided schools across Telangana. The exam consists of two papers: Paper I for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for classes 6 to 8.
To pass the exam, general category candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 percent marks. For BC category candidates, the pass mark is 50 percent, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates require 40 percent to pass.
The TS TET pass certificate holds lifetime validity, and the Telangana government will grant 20 percent weightage to the TG TET score in teacher recruitment processes.
Visit the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for TS TET 2024.
Complete the registration process.
Go to the login page.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your application form will open.
Fill up all the important details.
Upload documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
