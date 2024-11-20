TS TET 2024: Last Date to Apply for Telangana TG TET Today, 20 November; Details

The last day for candidates to submit applications for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024) is today, 20 November 2024, announced the Telangana School Education Department. Aspiring teachers can apply online at the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The TS TET 2024 exam will take place from January 1 to 20, 2025. It will be held in two sessions: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Hall tickets will be released on 26 December, and the results are expected to be declared on 5 February 2025.