JEE Main 2025 Registration Ends on 22 Nov: How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the deadline to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is 22 November 2024, with no further extension. Candidates wishing to appear for the first session of JEE Main 2025 are advised to complete their registration and application submission by the deadline to avoid technical difficulties.
While the deadline remains firm, candidates who successfully apply before the deadline will have a chance to make corrections to their application form between 26 and 27 November 2024. However, it is important to note that certain fields, including mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs, cannot be changed during the correction window.
Candidates are permitted to edit the following details: name, mother's name, father's name, class 10/equivalent details, class 12/equivalent details, PAN number, date of birth, gender, category, subcategory, PwD status, signature, paper, medium of examination, and preference of exam cities.
The NTA will allot exam cities based on candidates' permanent and present addresses and reserves the right to not adhere to candidates' preferred choices. Candidates who make changes to their application resulting in an increased fee will be required to pay the difference during the correction period. Conversely, if the fee decreases due to changes, the NTA will not issue refunds.
Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to apply for JEE Main 2025.
Complete the registration process.
Go to the login page.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your application form will open on the screen.
Fill up all the required details.
Upload important documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.
