UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Date, Time, and Steps To Download and Check Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 December results shortly.

Once released, candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December Session 2022 Exam can download and check their scores on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

The UGC NET entrance December phase was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 February to 16 March 2023. Approximately, 8,34,537 candidates participated in the exam, which was held in 5 phases for 83 subjects.