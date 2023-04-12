UGC NET 2023 Result Soon: Date, Time, and Steps To Download and Check Scores

UGC NET Result December Session likely to be declared soon. Latest Details Here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2022 December results shortly.
Once released, candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December Session 2022 Exam can download and check their scores on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.
The UGC NET entrance December phase was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 February to 16 March 2023. Approximately, 8,34,537 candidates participated in the exam, which was held in 5 phases for 83 subjects.
According to several media reports, NTA may declare the UGC NET December 2022 result anytime this week. However, the official confirmation date from the concerned officials is still awaited.
NTA released the UGC NET Provisional answer key on 6 April 2023. After addressing the objections and challenges, the concerned authorities have now released the final provisional answer key, which is non-objectionable.
Go to the the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the direct link for UGC NET 2023
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option
Your result will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)