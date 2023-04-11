CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 to be Out Soon; Where and How to Check Results

CBSE 10th, 12th result to be out anytime soon
The CBSE board exams 2023 for both classes 10 and 12 have been over and now the students are eagerly waiting for their results. CBSE council has not yet announced the date and time for 10th and 12th result 2023.
The CBSE 10th, 12th Boards were conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education between 14 February and 5 April and the answer sheets are currently being evaluated. As per the reports, 38,73,710 students have appeared for the 10th and 12th CBSE exams.
As per the reports, CBSE is expected to announce the results for Class 10 soon though there has not been any official announcement. The assessment of answer sheets for CBSE Class 10 board exams are expected to be completed by April 15 thus the results can be out by the end of this month.
After the results are declared, candidates can check and download their results from the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, arikshasangam.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Class 10 board students can also access their results through DigiLocker and can avail facilities like SMS and UMANG app for downloading their CBSE board results.
Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in,
On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link on the CBSE Result 2023 page.
Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth, and school number.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th results will appear on the screen.
Candidates can check and download their CBSE 10th result.
They can take a printout for future use as well.
In order to clear the CBSE class 10th board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject.
