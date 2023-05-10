CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to release the result for both class 10th and 12th today, 10 May 2023 at 12 PM.

The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam is expected to announce the CGBSE merit list at 12 pm after which the CGBSE 10th & 12th result 2023 link will be activated on the website. Students who appeared for the SSC and Inter exams can check the result at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

The Class 10th appeared for the board exams from 2 to 24 March while the 12th Board exams were conducted from 1 to 31 March.

The class 12th result will be declared for all the streams today- Science, Commerce, Arts. Students will have to enter their roll number to login and get access to the result.