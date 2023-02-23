UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card To Be Out Soon - Direct Link & Steps To Download

The UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 exam will be conducted in across different states of the country on 28 February, 1 March, and 2 March 2023. The examination will be held for five subjects including History, English, Economics, Physical Education, and Public Administration.

Candidates must note down that the concerned authorities have already issued the examination city slip for UGC NET December 2022 phase 2 on the aforementioned official website.

An official notification regarding the UGC NET Exam City Slip reads as. "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later."