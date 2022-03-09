UCEED Result 2022: Release Date Declared, Here’s How to Download Result

UCEED Result 2022 to be released on 10 March 2022
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to announce the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
Candidates can check all the latest updates regarding the result on the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in. As of now, it is confirmed that the UCEED Result 2022 will be declared on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
To look for any changes or updates, candidates will have to check the official site where the announcement regarding the result date has been made.
IIT Bombay had released the UCEED 2022 draft answer key on 25 January 2022.
Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till 27 January 2022. The result that is likely to release on Thursday, 10 March 2022 can be downloaded from 14 March 2022.
Once the UCEED Result 2022 is out, students can check and download it from the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The students are selected at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the UCEED Result 2022 once it is officially released:
Visit the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on the tab that states "Scorecard" on the homepage.
Click on the login button.
Fill in your ID and password details to log in.
The UCEED Result 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website. Candidates can download the scorecard till 14 June 2022.
Take a printout of the result for future reference.
The official website has all the details regarding the result date and timing so that the candidates can check their UCEED Result 2022. They can take a look at the official notice on the website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)