UCEED, CEED 2022 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 admit cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai on Wednesday, 12 January.

Therefore, candidates who are going to appear for any of the above mentioned exams, can download their admit cards from the official websites of CEED and UCEED: ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Earlier, the admit card was to release on 8 January, but was deferred to 12 January.