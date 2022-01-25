UCEED 2022: Answer Key Released

Download UCCED 2022 answer key from uceed.iitb.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay released the answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022, on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of IIT B UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in, and download their respective keys.
Last date to raise objections: 27 January 2022, 05:00 PM.
Final answer key date: 31 January 2022
Final result: 10 March 2022
Scorecard: 14 March 2022 onwards
Please follow the step-by-step procedure given below to check your UCEED 2022 answer key online.
Visit the official website of IIT B UCEED – uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'UCEED Answer Key 2022', on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials such as username and password.
Your UCEED 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen.
Check it thoroughly and download it.
Take a printout for future reference.