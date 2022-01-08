CEED and UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed: Check New Date Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai has announced the postponement of release of admit card for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022. Admit card will be available from 12 January 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on 8 January.

"Admit Cards can be downloaded from 12th January, 2022 from the candidate portal," reads the official website of CEED and UCEED.

Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned exams, will be able to download their admit cards from ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.