AMU Drops 2 Islamic Scholars From Course, Profs Question 'Pressure' Behind Move

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is dropping the work of two Islamic scholars – Sayyid Qutb and Abul A’la al-Maududi – “in order to avoid any controversy.”

On 27 July, 25 academicians wrote an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which said that AMU has an “anti-Indic/anti-national course curriculum,” as a part of its Islamic Studies course. Four days later, AMU dropped the works of Qutb and Maududi.

Omar Peerzada, the AMU PRO, told The Quint, “As conveyed by the Chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, parts of the syllabus have been removed in order to avoid any controversy.” Peerzada said that these portions were “a part of an optional subject in BA and MA course of Islamic Studies and have been dropped as there were some complaints, based on which the decision was taken.”

Peerzada added;