SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: 439 Vacancies Available; Steps To Apply At sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI has issued a notification for interested and eligible students who can apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process has begun on September 16 and will conclude on October 6.

This SBI recruitment drive aims to fill up 442 Managerial and Specialist posts. Let's know more about the important dates, eligibility, selection process, etc.