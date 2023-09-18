SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: 439 Vacancies Available; Steps To Apply At sbi.co.in

Check the details for SBI SCO recruitment drive
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
State Bank of India, SBI has issued a notification for interested and eligible students who can apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process has begun on September 16 and will conclude on October 6.
This SBI recruitment drive aims to fill up 442 Managerial and Specialist posts. Let's know more about the important dates, eligibility, selection process, etc.
Opening date of application: 16 September 2023
Closing date of application: 6 October 2023
Date of online test: Tentatively in the month of December 2023/ January 2024
Tentative date of downloading call letter: 10 days before exam
The official notification mentions that interested candidates must have completed BE/BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree). Candidates with degrees in MCA or MTech/MSc Computer Science from a recognised university can also apply for the post.
The selection process of SBI SCO recruitment 2023 includes Written Test for all the applicants with two stages- General Aptitude test and a Professional Knowledge test.
In the General Aptitude test, questions will be based on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language test. For the Professional Knowledge round, candidates will have to appear for General IT and a Role Based Knowledge test.
The application fees and intimation charges for SBI SCO recruitment 2023 is ₹750/- General/ OBC/EWS candidates (Nil for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).
The candidates will have to make the payment using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' tab
Click on the SCO 2023 registration link
Enter your credentials to register and fill out the application form
You will have to upload the required documents and pay the application fee
You can also save and download the application form. Take a printout if need be.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined