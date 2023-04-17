AP Inter Results 2023 To Be Out Soon: Direct Link and Steps To Check Result Here

AP Inter Results 2023: Here are the steps to check the result from bieap.apcfss.in.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release the AP Inter result 2023 for the first and second year exams on the official websites, bieap.apcfss.in and manabadi.co.in.
Once released, candidates can download and check the AP Inter results by following the below mentioned steps.
Although the concerned board officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the Ap Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2023, it is expected that the results may be out by the end of April or first week of May.
To qualify for the AP Inter Exam, candidates need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates who fail to do so will have to appear in the compartment exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.
According to the previous result trends, the AP Inter results are generally released in the month of May or June. Last year, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examination results were out by 22 June 2022. 56 percent of students qualified for the inter 1st year, while 61 percent of students passed the inter 2nd year examinations.
To download and check their results, candidates may need their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Go to the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct AP Inter result link.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the personal login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
