AP Inter Results 2023 To Be Out Soon: Direct Link and Steps To Check Result Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release the AP Inter result 2023 for the first and second year exams on the official websites, bieap.apcfss.in and manabadi.co.in.

Once released, candidates can download and check the AP Inter results by following the below mentioned steps.

Although the concerned board officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the Ap Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2023, it is expected that the results may be out by the end of April or first week of May.

To qualify for the AP Inter Exam, candidates need to score at least 35 percent marks in each subject. Candidates who fail to do so will have to appear in the compartment exams, the dates of which will be notified separately.