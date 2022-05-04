TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released: Download From Official Website

TS Inter hall tickets for 1st and 2nd year released on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, released the TS inter admit cards on Tuesday, 3 May 2022. The candidates appearing for TS intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examinations can download their admit cards from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana intermediate 1st and 2nd-year board exams will begin on 6 May 2022. The TS inter 1st-year examination will start on 6 May 2022 while the TS inter 2nd-year examinations will begin on 7 May 2022.
TS inter 1st-year exams will end on 23 May 2022 and TS inter 2nd-year exams will end on 24 May 2022.
Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the TSBIE IPE 2022 section and click on the TS inter hall tickets link.
Enter credentials for login and click on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ option.
The TS inter hall tickets 2022 will appear on your screen.
Check the details, download them, and keep a printout for future references.
TSBIE had notified students that the TS intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card 2022 will be available on manabadi.co.in as well. The candidates must not forget to carry the admit cards to the examination centre, else they will not be allowed to appear for the exams.
