ICAI CA Inter, Final Results May 2023 To Be Released Today: Time & Direct Link

As per an official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the ICAI CA final and intermediate results 2023 will be declared today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in", stated the official notification.

The CA Inter and Final exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 3 to 18 May 2023 across different examination centers of the state. Once released, the results can be checked via a direct link by using the personal login credentials like registration or roll number.