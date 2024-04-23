TS Inter Results 2024: Manabadi TS 1st, 2nd Year Result on 24 April; Check Time

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will officially announce the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd year results soon. According to the official details, the Manabadi TS 1st, 2nd year results will be released on Wednesday, 24 April. One can download the TS Inter Results 2024 from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in when the link is activated. It is important to check the latest updates announced by the board officials before the results are declared on the scheduled date.

Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the TS Inter Results 2024 to be declared so they can check their scores. The Manabadi TS 1st, 2nd year results link will be activated only on the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The results are scheduled to be declared at 11 am on Wednesday. The date and time are announced earlier for interested candidates.