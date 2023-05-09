TS Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Results to be Declared Today at 11 AM

TS Inter 2023 1st, 2nd year result result will be declared at 11 AM today
(Photo: iStock)
TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to release the TS Inter results for IPE 1st, 2nd year students. The board informed that they will announce Intermediate exam results today, 9 May 2023 at 11 AM. Thus students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year IPE exam can check the score card on the official websites.
There are various websites where the students can check their IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. They will have to enter their roll numbers or hall ticket number to get access to the result.
Like previous years, TSBIE is expected to hold a press conference to announce Inter results wherein they will tell all about the number of students appeared, pass percentage, schedule for supplementary exam, etc. After the press conference, the result link will be activated on the official website.
Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. The first year final exams were held from 15 March to 3 April while the 2nd year exams were conducted from 16 March to 4 April. These exams were held in single shifts.
Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, search for the IPE 1st or 2nd year result link (regular or vocational).
Enter your hall ticket number to login.
The TS Inter IPE result 2023 will be diplayed on the screen.
You can check and download the result on the device
Make sure to take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)