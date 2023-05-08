TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result On 9 May

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is all set to release the 1st and 2nd Year result tomorrow, 9 May 2023. As per the latest update on Manabadi, the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results will be declared on the above mentioned date. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download the results from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The TS Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year was conducted from 15 March to 3 April and the exams for second year was conducted from 16 March to 4 April 2023
After the results are declared, the result link will be activated on the official website. The State Education Minister is expected to announce the result via a press conference. Students can enter their roll number and school code to get access to the result.
Students are required to score at least 35 aggregate percentage in both theory and practical exam to pass the TS Intermediate Exam 2023. Candidates who fail to achieve the desired score will be given a chance to apply for the supplementary exams
The pass percentage for this year will be released along with the results and the students are advised to check the official website, Manabadi website for latest updates.
How to Download TS Inter Result 2023?
Visit the official site of TSBIE at
On the homepage, click on result link.
A new page will open.
Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link on the page for 1st year or 2nd year.
You will have to enter the required details and click on submit.
Your TSBIE 2023 result will appear on the screen.
You can check the result and download the page.
Make sure to take a printout for future use.
