Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Result 2023 Declared: Steps to Download at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSE 12th result 2023 released
(Photo: iStock)
TN +2 Results 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has announced the TN +2 Results 2023. The results were announced at around 10:05 AM today. The board had previously announced about the TN +2 Results 2023 date. The official announcement made clear that results will be announced on 8 May 2023 at 9:30 AM. Candidates who appeared for Tamil Nadu + 2 exam can check the results on the official site of DGE TN.
The other websites to check the TN + 2 Results include tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
The board had informed that the public examination result will be released by Minister of School Education of the state. Check the steps below to download the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) results 2023.
Candidates can enter their registered roll number and date of birth on the websites mentioned above. There is no extra charge for downloading or accessing the result from the National Informatics Centers (National Informatics Centers) operating in the District Collector's Office in every district and in all branch and branch libraries.
The board can also send the TN + 2 Results to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates.
Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at
On the homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result 2023 link
A new webpage will open.
You will have to enter your login details like your roll number and date of birth
Your TN HSC result 2023 will appear on the screen
You can download the result and take a printout for future use.
