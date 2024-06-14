TS ICET Results 2024 To Be Declared Today: TS ICET Result Time and Details Here

Know how to download the TS ICET Results 2024 from the official website.
TS ICET Results 2024: The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is gearing up to announce the TS ICET Results 2024 today, Friday, 14 June. One should note that the TS ICET 2024 results link will be activated on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Everyone interested in checking the scores must visit the website and download their results. While we know the scorecard date, the officials have not announced the time so candidates should stay alert.
You will be notified as soon as the TS ICET Results 2024 link is activated on the site - icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2024 on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the TS ICET 2024 results. You must update the website to know the latest announcements and important details about the scorecards today.
The results have been prepared based on the objections raised by candidates against the TS ICET provisional answer key. The provisional key link was activated earlier and students had to submit their objections within a deadline.
According to the latest official details on the schedule, the TS ICET 2024 was formally conducted on 5 June and 6 June, for all registered candidates. The Session 1 and 2 examinations were held on 5 June, and the Session 3 exam was held on 6 June.
The third session was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Now, concerned candidates are waiting to check their TS ICET scores on Friday.
The provisional answer key was declared on 8 June, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till 9 June. One should stay alert and check their scores on time. All the important announcements are available on the website.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the TS ICET 2024 results online:
Go to the official website of the exam - icet.tsche.ac.in.
Find the option "TS ICET Result 2024" on the homepage and click on it.
Enter your application number and other registered credentials to view the scores.
Your TS ICET scorecard will open on a new browser.
Check the scores and personal information carefully.
Click on the download option and save a soft copy.
