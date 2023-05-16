TS EAMCET 2023 Answer Key for Engineering Released: How to Download; Check Dates

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has officially released the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key for the Engineering Stream on Monday, 15 May. It is important to note that the response sheets have also been declared along with the answer key for the concerned candidates. You can download the TS EAMCET answer key from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates are requested to check and download the answer key from the official website as soon as possible.

It is important to note that candidates can raise objections against the TS EAMCET 2023 answer key for the Engineering Stream. However, there is a specific day decided by the council by which candidates have to submit their objections. To know more about the objection-raising process and the last date, you have to go to the official site - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.