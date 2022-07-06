Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the class 10 and class 12 examination results today, 6 July 2022. Students who appeared for the TBSE matric and inter exams will be able to check their result at the official website of the board at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Tripura class 10 term 2 board examinations were conducted from 18 April 18 to 6 May 2022. The examination were held from 12 pm to 1:45 pm in an offline mode.