Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th Result Declared

TBSE has released the 10th and 12th class results
(Photo: iStock)
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the class 10 and class 12 examination results today, 6 July 2022. Students who appeared for the TBSE matric and inter exams will be able to check their result at the official website of the board at tripuraresults.nic.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
TBSE Tripura class 10 term 2 board examinations were conducted from 18 April 18 to 6 May 2022. The examination were held from 12 pm to 1:45 pm in an offline mode.
Visit the official websites at tbresults.tripura.gov.in or tripuraresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link 'Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2.'
Fill the required details like roll number and date of birth (DOB) to login.
Click on submit and the Tripura class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout for the future reference.
Students must remember to carry a printout of the result displayed at their screens. This is a provisional result until the official marksheet is released by the board.
Students can also check their results via SMS. Students will have to type, TBSE10 <space> (Registration No.) (Roll No.) and send it to the number 7738299899.
