TBSE Final Examination Results 2022: Tripura 10th, 12th Results To Be Out Soon

TBSE, Tripura Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the TBSE 10, 12 final examinations result 2022 on Thursday, 07 July 2022. Students should know that the TBSE Madhyamik (10th class) and Uccha Madhyamik (12th class) results 2022 will be available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

According to an official notification released by TBSE on 05 July 2022, the 10th and 12th class results will be declared via an official press conference. The press conference related to TBSE 10, 12 result 2022 will commence around 12:00 pm and then the direct result link will be activated on the official website from 12:30 pm.

The result will be declared only via online mode. Students can check their TBSE 10, 12 result 2022 from the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, and examresults.net.