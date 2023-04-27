TN + 2 Results 2023 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu 12th result to be Out Soon

TN + 2 Results 2023 Date and time released
TN + 2 Results 2023 Date: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has announced the TN +2 Results Date. As per the official announcement, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be released on 8 May 2023 at 9.30 AM. Candidates who appeared for Tamil Nadu + 2 exam can check the results on the official site of DGE TN.
The other websites to check the TN + 2 Results include tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the public examination result will be released by Minister of School Education of the state via press conference that will be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.
Candidates will be able to get access to the TN + 2 Results 2023 by entering their registered roll number and date of birth on the websites mentioned above. There is no extra charge for downloading or accessing the result from the National Informatics Centers (National Informatics Centers) operating in the District Collector's Office in every district and in all branch and branch libraries.
The TN + 2 Results will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates by the Board.
Visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result 2023 link
A new page will open, enter your login details
Enter the required credentials like your roll number and date of birth
TN HSC result will be displayed on the screen
You can download the result and take a printout for future use.
