TN + 2 Results 2023 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu 12th result to be Out Soon

TN + 2 Results 2023 Date: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has announced the TN +2 Results Date. As per the official announcement, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be released on 8 May 2023 at 9.30 AM. Candidates who appeared for Tamil Nadu + 2 exam can check the results on the official site of DGE TN.

The other websites to check the TN + 2 Results include tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the public examination result will be released by Minister of School Education of the state via press conference that will be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.