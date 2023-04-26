Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results Declared, Check Score

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Declared: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year results on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, on the official websites – results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Candidates who appeared in the AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year Exam 2023 can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, the AP Inter 1st year were conducted from 15 March to 3 April while the AP Inter 2nd year were held from 16 March to 4 April.

To access the AP Inter results 2023, candidates have to use their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.