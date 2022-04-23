The Constable's Classroom: Taught in Parking Lot, 31 Kids Get School Admissions

From 3pm to 5.30pm every day, around 60 children between the ages of 6 and 16 years, run to the constable’s classroom where they are taught subjects such as Math, Science, Hindi, and others, along with life lessons.

“We also teach them what is good touch, bad touch,” said Singh, one afternoon after class. As the class begins, the children run with their bags to form neat lines in front of their teacher to make up for lost time. They take out their books and notebooks, provided by Singh.

It was six years ago that he set up a makeshift school here.

“I have faced struggles in life like these children as well. My parents used to leave at 5am for work. They would return home and then I would go with them to iron clothes,” he said, showing old burn marks on his hand.