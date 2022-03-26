Delhi Government Proposes Boarding School for Homeless Children

The Delhi government announced in their budget speech that they will build a boarding school for homeless children (Photo used for representational purposes).
The Delhi government proposed to build a state-of-the-art boarding school for children from homeless families. An outlay of 10 crore has been proposed for the project.
Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal said that since the homeless are not voters, no government wants to help them, adding that many are forced to beg.
The CM said, “There are so many innocent children who have been forced into the act of begging. No government wants to help such children because they aren’t voters. We have allocated ten crores rupees to build a residential state of the art school-cum-facility for the upliftment of these children…”
The CM added that the children need emotional and psychological care. In the past, efforts to push children towards care centres have failed, he added.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that children live on roadsides, under flyovers, open spaces, places of worship, railway platforms, etc, and are deprived of basic facilities such as shelter, food, and education.
He said that the boarding school will comprise modern facilities and is aimed at bringing them into the mainstream society.
The government allocated a total of 16,278 crore for the education sector. Other proposals in the sector include a school science museum and conversion of all classrooms in the Delhi government schools to digital classrooms in the next four years.
Delhi Teachers University will start providing BEd courses from the next session after getting approval from the centre.
Further, the Delhi government’s Business Blasters scheme, which had been implemented in the Delhi government schools, is now being expanded to private schools. Over 3 lakh students of classes 11 and 12 worked on 51,000 business ideas under the programme.