JKBOSE Result 2023 Date: JK Board To Release Class 10 Result Soon

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE is all set to release the JKBOSE class 10 result by this week, 15 June to be more specific. However, no official announcement of date and time of J&K Board result for class 10th has been made as of yet.

After the JKBOSE 10th result will be released, it will be available for the students on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the exam can enter their registration number and roll number to get access to the JKBOSE 2023 10th result.