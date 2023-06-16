JKBOSE Result 2023 Date: JK Board To Release Class 10 Result Soon

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JKBOSE Result 2023 Date: JK Board To Release Class 10 Result Soon

Check date, time, website, and steps to download JKBOSE Result 2023
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

JKBOSE 10th class result 2023 to be out soon

(Photo: iStock)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE is all set to release the JKBOSE class 10 result by this week, 15 June to be more specific. However, no official announcement of date and time of J&K Board result for class 10th has been made as of yet.

After the JKBOSE 10th result will be released, it will be available for the students on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the exam can enter their registration number and roll number to get access to the JKBOSE 2023 10th result.

How to Download JKBOSE 10th Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

  • On their homepage, click on the Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) link

  • A new login page will pop up on the screen

  • You will have to enter your roll number and registration number to login

  • The JKBOSE 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • You can save and download the and keep a hardcopy of the same saved for future references

