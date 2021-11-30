TS ICET 2021 Counselling: Special Round Seat Allotment Result to be Out Today
Candidates can check special round seat allotment result on the official website of TSICET: tsicet.nic.in.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to announce the special round seat allotment result of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 on Tuesday, 30 November.
Candidates who registered for the same will be able to check the provisional seat allotment result on the official website of TSICET: tsicet.nic.in.
TS ICET 2021 Special Round Seat Allotment Schedule
Registrations for special round seat allotment commenced form Sunday, 28 November, while certificate verification, exercising options and freezing of options was scheduled on Monday, 29 November.
Candidates who qualify for provisional seal allotment in special round are required to pay the tuition fee and self report through website on Wednesday, 1 December. Selected candidates can also report to allotted college on 1 December.
How to Check TS ICET 2021 Special Round Seat Allotment Result?
Go to the official website of TS ICET: tsicet.nic.in
Click on TS ICET Special Round Seat Allotment result link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registered credentials
Your result will appear on the screen
Check your result
Download and save it for future use
About TS ICET
TS ICET is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE, for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges. TS ICET 2021 was conducted on 19 and 20 August 2021.
