TS ICET 2022: Registrations Begin on 6 April, Exams on 27 & 28 July

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the dates for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS ICET). The TS ICET exams will be conducted on 27 and 28 July 2022. The interested candidates can check the schedule on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The application process for TS ICET 2022 will begin on 6 April 2022 and candidates can fill the form without a late application fee till 27 June 2022 after that Rs 250 will be fined for late applications till 11 July 2022.

The correction window will be available from 13 July to 17 July 2022.