TS ICET 2022: Registrations Begin on 6 April, Exams on 27 & 28 July

The TS ICET 2022 exams will be conducted on 27 and 28 July
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the dates for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS ICET). The TS ICET exams will be conducted on 27 and 28 July 2022. The interested candidates can check the schedule on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
The application process for TS ICET 2022 will begin on 6 April 2022 and candidates can fill the form without a late application fee till 27 June 2022 after that Rs 250 will be fined for late applications till 11 July 2022.
The correction window will be available from 13 July to 17 July 2022.
The exams will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on 27 July 2022 while the exam on 28 July will be conducted in two shifts- from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The hall tickets for TS ICET 2022 will be released on 18 July 2022.
The provisional answer key for TS ICET will be released on 4 August 2022 and if candidates want to raise any objections against certain answers, they can do so till 8 August 2022. The final answer key will be released on 22 August 2022.
The TS ICET 2022 exam will be conducted through online mode and is a computer-based exam. The candidates qualify for this exam to get admissions for MBA and MCA courses in the participating colleges of Telangana.
