JEE Main 2022: April Session Registration To End Soon, Check Important Dates

JEE Main online registration process to finish soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, registrations for the April session are expected to close soon.
Candidates should also note that the JEE Main 2022 Examination is scheduled to begin on 21 April 2022.
The official website also contains all the latest information about the JEE Main 2022 so the candidates can take a look.
They should take note of the important dates mentioned on the website to avoid any confusion later on.
It is also important to note that the JEE Main 2022 April session schedule has been modified recently.
Candidates should take note of the fact that they will not be provided with any application correction window this year. The registration forms need to be filled out appropriately by the students.
They are requested to verify all the information on the form and then submit it.
The last date for successful transaction of the JEE Main 2022 application fee is 31 March 2022 up to 11:30 p.m.
The NTA has decided to announce the city of the examination during the first week of April 2022.
Candidates are also requested to check the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in to know about the JEE Main 2022 exam dates before the examination commences.
All the latest updates on the result and other information will be informed by the NTA on their website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)