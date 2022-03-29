BSEB DElEd 2022: Registration Begins, Here Is How To Apply

BSEB D.El.Ed 2022 registration began from 28 March
(Photo: iStock)
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the application window for DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) from 28 March 2022.
Interested candidates can apply to register for the same on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. These dates have been announced for the candidates who had enrolled for the training session of DElEd (Face-to-face) course 2021-23.
The students who had enrolled for the course can register themselves online from 28 March 2022 to 8 April 2022.
The registration forms will not be made available to the training institutes at first but the forms will be available online on the BSEB's website.
The candidates will require to fill the form on the BSEB website, the details will be matched from the institute's record book and then the training institutes will fill the forms and accept the application fee.
The application fee is Rs 400.
After the entire registration process on the BSEB website, a dummy admit card will be released. If candidates find any issues with their dummy cards, they can raise objections on the website from 11 April to 13 April 2022.
Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Click on the 'registration' link on the homepage.
Under the 'Diploma in Elementary Education' click on the link 'view/download registration form'.
Take a print out of the form. Fill in all the details carefully.
Attach a picture of the candidate and submit to the concerned training institute with the application fee.