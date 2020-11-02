TN Colleges Want Staggered Reopening to Avoid Spread of COVID-19

Many colleges have said that they want to reopen in a staggered manner, starting with practical classes.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the schools for classes IX to XII, colleges, research institutes, hostels and educational institutions can open from 16 November. Many colleges have said that they want to reopen in a staggered manner, starting with practical classes.



Earlier, the state had announced a partial reopening of schools from 1 October before staying the order. The response from parents has been mixed. Many parents have expressed reluctance to send their wards to school and have requested that schools reopen only in the next year after the coronavirus pandemic.



Colleges have told that campuses should reopen with day scholars before opening to the hostel students, reported The Times of India.

Several district collectors and top officials have raised caution saying it will be prudent to open educational institutions while COVID-19 numbers are still on a high in the state. As on 1 November, 7,27,026 coronavirus cases have been recorded, 6,94,880 persons discharged and 11,152 deaths. Of all the cases in the state, 25,926 are children below 12 years and 6,11,389 are persons in 13-60 age group. Several teachers have opined that students will not be able to compete well in the board exams just by attending online classes. A few others suggested that only half of the class strength be permitted to attend school on alternate days.